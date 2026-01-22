Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The evolution of the shower

Norcros Plc

The modern shower is the result of centuries of refinement, shaped by technological progress, infrastructure development and shifting expectations around hygiene.

Early humans relied on natural flowing water to wash. Waterfalls provided an effective rinse long before any plumbing existed. As civilisations advanced, so did the means of replicating this process. In ancient Egypt, water was poured manually from jugs.

Ancient Greece brought early plumbing into play. Water was channelled through basic piping, enabling shared spaces with rudimentary drainage. This was expanded by the Romans, whose large-scale bathhouses with piped water and waste systems laid the groundwork for institutional hygiene.

In the 18th century, a new mechanical solution reintroduced the principle of overhead water. A hand-pumped shower design circulated water to an elevated tank, where gravity created a brief, repeatable rinse. By the 19th century, design improvements made showers more practical. Metal frameworks, better valves and direct connections to early indoor plumbing brought hot water into reach.

It was only in the 20th century, with widespread hot water systems and indoor bathrooms, that showers entered the mainstream. The post-war years saw the introduction of electric and mixer showers, followed by digital controls and more efficient water management.

Today, the shower has shifted from a functional necessity to a focal point of bathroom design. Manufacturers now compete on flow rate regulation, sustainability credentials and compatibility with smart home systems.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros Plc

The evolution of the shower

The shower’s evolution, from waterfall to wetroom, tracks centuries of innovation, infrastructure and consumer demand.
Norcros Plc

Winter conditions test shower system resilience

Winter water temperature changes offer a timely reminder of how environmental factors influence shower performance, and how brand trust is built through consistent, user-focused design.
Norcros Plc

Abode certified as a Great Place to Work across three regions

Certified as a Great Place to Work, Abode strengthens its people-first strategy across the UK, Ireland and South Africa.
Norcros Plc

Scandinavian interiors are influencing long-term property value

Scandinavian interiors make homes feel calmer, brighter and more valuable, a design choice that supports long-term property appeal.
Norcros Plc

Norwegian school rethinking wall materials

A Norwegian school build showed how waterproof panels are replacing tiles in public construction.
Norcros Plc

Thermostatic showers are becoming the default choice

Thermostatic showers solve a basic problem most homes still have, unstable water temperature, with a simple, lasting fix.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple