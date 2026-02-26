Abode uses KBB Birmingham 2026 to reinforce product strategy and market position

Abode will use its return to KBB Birmingham in March 2026 to make a clear commercial statement about product development, category focus and brand positioning within the UK kitchen and bathroom market. The company plans a substantial presence at the National Exhibition Centre, structured around a series of coordinated product launches intended to drive retailer engagement and specification activity through the coming trading cycle.

At the centre of the presentation is a full relaunch of Abode’s boiling water tap range. The updated collection incorporates revised 3X boiler technology and introduces new tap designs and finishes aimed at widening its appeal across multiple interior styles. This category has become increasingly competitive, with rising consumer awareness and stronger adoption in mid to premium kitchen projects. =

The exhibition stand will be organised into four defined lifestyle settings reflecting Traditional, Personalisation, Contemporary and Scandi themes.

