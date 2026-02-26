Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Abode uses KBB Birmingham 2026 to reinforce product strategy and market position

Norcros Plc

Abode will use its return to KBB Birmingham in March 2026 to make a clear commercial statement about product development, category focus and brand positioning within the UK kitchen and bathroom market. The company plans a substantial presence at the National Exhibition Centre, structured around a series of coordinated product launches intended to drive retailer engagement and specification activity through the coming trading cycle.

At the centre of the presentation is a full relaunch of Abode’s boiling water tap range. The updated collection incorporates revised 3X boiler technology and introduces new tap designs and finishes aimed at widening its appeal across multiple interior styles. This category has become increasingly competitive, with rising consumer awareness and stronger adoption in mid to premium kitchen projects. =

The exhibition stand will be organised into four defined lifestyle settings reflecting Traditional, Personalisation, Contemporary and Scandi themes.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros Plc

Abode uses KBB Birmingham 2026 to reinforce product strategy and market position

Abode is using KBB Birmingham 2026 to relaunch its boiling water tap range and reinforce its position in design led kitchen and bathroom specification.
Norcros plc

Norcros plc Offers Significant Upside as Strategic Progress Continues, Shore Capital

Norcros Plc

Design priorities reshape kitchen investment landscape in 2026

2026 kitchen design trends show clear demand for practical features, natural materials and timeless styling in wet zones.
Norcros plc

Norcros plc offers “considerable upside” as acquisitions strengthen growth, highlights fund manager (LON:NXR)

Gervais Williams of Diverse Income Trust, discusses Norcros’ resilient first-half performance, its move away from capital-intensive manufacturing, and how targeted acquisitions and operational synergies are supporting growth despite weak end-market demand.
Norcros Plc

2026 bathroom trends signal durable demand shifts

2026 bathrooms focus on space, simplicity and staying power, investors should follow where long-term value is heading.
Norcros plc

Norcros appoints Shore Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

Norcros plc has appointed Shore Capital Stockbrokers as joint corporate broker alongside existing joint broker Berenberg, with immediate effect.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple