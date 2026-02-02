Norcros appoints Shore Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

Norcros plc (LON:NXR), the number one branded bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers as its joint corporate broker alongside existing joint broker Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch, with immediate effect.

