Norcros appoints Shore Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

Norcros plc

Norcros plc (LON:NXR), the number one branded bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers as its joint corporate broker alongside existing joint broker Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch, with immediate effect.

Norcros Plc

2026 bathroom trends signal durable demand shifts

2026 bathrooms focus on space, simplicity and staying power, investors should follow where long-term value is heading.
Norcros plc

Norcros Plc

Triton’s electric shower design reduces service risk

Triton designs around predictable failure to keep service demand controlled and customer confidence high.
Norcros Plc

Merlyn and Vado align for strategic showcase at KBB Birmingham 2026

Merlyn and Vado to showcase coordinated bathroom solutions on a joint stand at KBB Birmingham 2026, highlighting Norcros’s integrated brand strategy.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.
Norcros Plc

The evolution of the shower

The shower’s evolution, from waterfall to wetroom, tracks centuries of innovation, infrastructure and consumer demand.

