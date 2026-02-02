Norcros plc (LON:NXR), the number one branded bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers as its joint corporate broker alongside existing joint broker Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch, with immediate effect.
Norcros appoints Shore Capital as Joint Corporate Broker
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Latest Company News
2026 bathrooms focus on space, simplicity and staying power, investors should follow where long-term value is heading.
Triton designs around predictable failure to keep service demand controlled and customer confidence high.
Merlyn and Vado to showcase coordinated bathroom solutions on a joint stand at KBB Birmingham 2026, highlighting Norcros’s integrated brand strategy.
The shower’s evolution, from waterfall to wetroom, tracks centuries of innovation, infrastructure and consumer demand.