Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Where scale shifts the balance in energy infrastructure

Ampeak Energy Limited

Large-scale battery storage is emerging as a foundational asset class. It is a critical enabler of system reliability as the UK electricity mix tilts further toward intermittent sources. While solar and wind continue to take the headlines, it’s the storage infrastructure behind them that is now absorbing capital, reshaping grid strategy and edging toward necessity.

Policy commitments to net zero by 2050 have triggered a cascade of support mechanisms for low-carbon generation. With renewable supply often outpacing demand in real-time, battery storage has become the market’s quiet arbitrage, capturing surplus power at its cheapest and redeploying it precisely when pricing and need converge.

Deployment is rising, licensing regimes are evolving and grid operators are increasingly reliant on rapid-response storage to balance frequency and protect against outages.

Importantly, these systems are modular and location-agnostic, offering flexible entry points whether tied to generation projects or standing independently near demand centres.

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects​. Transitioning to become a major Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a project development arm specialising in Battery Storage and Tidal Stream generation.​

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

Ampeak Energy reports interim results and financial close of first battery project

Ampeak Energy has published its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The Group focused on achieving financial close of the 240 MWh AW1 battery project at Uskmouth, which was completed in August 2025.
SAE Renewables

Ampeak Energy marks financial close of AW1 battery storage project at Uskmouth

Ampeak Energy has celebrated the financial close of its flagship AW1 Battery Storage Project with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.
Ampeak Energy

SAE Renewables rebrands as Ampeak Energy Limited

Following shareholder approval at its AGM, SAE Renewables (SIMEC Atlantis) has formally changed its name to Ampeak Energy Limited. The move reflects the company’s transition as it advances its flagship AW1 battery storage project, one of the UK’s largest.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple