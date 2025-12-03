Follow us on:

A turning point for UK energy storage and long‑term grid resilience

The UK is on the verge of a major restructuring of how it powers itself, and at the centre of that shift lies battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Electricity demand in the UK is expected to more than double by mid‑century, driven by increasing electrification and a surge in renewables. As wind and solar projects proliferate, the variability inherent in those sources means the grid needs a flexible buffer, and that buffer is increasingly likely to be BESS rather than traditional hydro or gas‑fired systems. Lithium‑ion batteries already dominate new storage deployments because they combine rapid response with enough capacity to balance supply and demand over hours. On that basis, the UK’s energy planners see a scenario where by 2030 BESS capacity could triple over current levels, and by 2050 the country could have as much as 50 GW of storage capacity online.

The UK is increasingly turning to battery storage at all scales to manage renewable variability. BESS allows surplus power from wind and solar to be stored and used when demand rises or supply falls. The shift is backed by strong demand growth, falling battery costs, and policy support for diversified long‑duration storage.

A turning point for UK energy storage and long‑term grid resilience

The UK’s shift to a flexible, decentralised grid is accelerating, with battery storage emerging as a core infrastructure asset poised to reshape how power is balanced, delivered and monetised.
Battery storage demand rising as grid operators rewire for flexibility

Battery storage is becoming essential to grid operations, and investors are now treating it as core infrastructure.
Ampeak Energy receives final £3.5m tranche from CCR loan

Ampeak Energy has received the final £3.5m of its £8.5m loan from Cardiff Capital Region after securing planning permission for the AW2 battery storage project and the end of the Judicial Review period.
Why battery storage is becoming essential to modern energy

Battery storage is fast becoming a core part of how energy is managed, delivered and monetised.
Ampeak Energy Shows Expanding Potential at Uskmouth, Longspur Research

Ampeak Energy is progressing its battery storage plans at Uskmouth, supported by strong grid access and a growing portfolio highlighted in Longspur Research’s latest note.
Scotland backs tidal power push at Ampeak’s Nigg facility

Scotland’s energy secretary backs Ampeak’s tidal plans, pointing to marine power’s growing role in future energy strategy.

