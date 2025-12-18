Ampeak Energy completes offshore turbine works at MeyGen Tidal project

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) and Proteus Marine Renewables have successfully completed works at the world-leading MeyGen tidal stream project in Scotland’s Pentland Firth.



The offshore works involved three of the four turbines, and a series of inspection, maintenance and redeployment operations were successfully completed. Two of the three turbines (TTG 2 and TTG 4) were serviced offshore and returned to operation, whilst the third (TTG 1) was returned to Nigg for servicing and will be redeployed at a future date. No intervention was required on TTG 3, which has now accumulated seven years of operation, maintenance-free.

Meygen is the largest tidal stream site in the world and has produced over 84 GWh of tidal energy, reinforcing its position as the world’s number one tidal stream site and the home of the technology. With the site responsible for over 90% of the UK’s tidal stream output, the team is focused on taking the lessons and experience to deliver a true large-scale tidal stream array.

With revenue support to take the site to 65MW capacity and planning to go all the way to c.400MW, Ampeak Energy, Proteus Marine Renewables Limited and the project partners are all focused on unlocking the true potential of the site and technology.

The successful completion of the latest offshore work demonstrates the strength of collaboration that is vital to MeyGen’s and the industry’s success.

Fraser Johnson, MeyGen Director of Operations & Assets, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of industry, and these offshore operations were a great example of everyone coming together for the same outcome. I would like to thank all those involved in these successful efforts. Every step of the MeyGen journey is a step towards large-scale deployment and unlocking the full potential of tidal stream. For all involved, seeing firsthand the capabilities and opportunities makes it clear that tidal stream can and should play a major role in our energy future. It is predictable, scalable, and has the potential to be cost-competitive with other forms of predictable generation.”

Drew Blaxland, Proteus CEO, said: “The operation that we have just completed is another world record. Five turbine interventions in three days, without leaving site, servicing two of those on deck and returning them into operation subsea. Our continued works like this at MeyGen validate the commercial viability of subsea founded turbines. Our offshore services team works hand in hand with our turbine designers to ensure fit for purpose machines that can be handled safely and efficiently in high flow marine conditions. I am proud, not just of what has been achieved, but also of the professional manner in which it has been completed. Our low risk, repeatable and scalable methods help underpin tidal stream energy’s bankable investment proposition.”

