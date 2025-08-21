SAE Renewables rebrands as Ampeak Energy Limited

SAE Renewables Limited has announced that, further to requisite approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2025, it has now formally changed its name to Ampeak Energy Limited with immediate effect.

Graham Reid, Chief Executive, commented:

“This is not just about a name change but a clear signal of the evolution of the Company and the amazing milestone we have achieved. We have now been on AIM for over 10 years and have demonstrated our ability to deliver projects for the benefit of local communities, the planet and our shareholders. Achieving financial close of our flagship AW1 battery storage project is a defining moment for us, demonstrating the value we can create at our sites and the opportunity to own and operate our projects. We are now embarking on the next stage of our journey as we build out our flagship battery storage project and deliver one of the largest battery storage sites in the UK.”

A Certificate of Incorporation has been issued by ACRA. The change of name has been notified to the London Stock Exchange and trading in the Company’s shares under the new company name is expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 21 August 2025.

The Company’s TIDM will change to AMP. Its LEI 21380056V967FGHNU187, ISIN SG9999011118 and SEDOL BJ0XKM3 remain unchanged.

The Company’s new website address, www.ampeak.energy will be live before 8.00 a.m. on 21 August 2025. All information required by AIM Rule 26 is located on the “Investors Relations” section of the website.

Shareholders are unaffected by the changes, and existing share certificates will remain valid and should be retained.

