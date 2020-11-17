WH Ireland Group appoint Fraser Marshall as Head of Capital Markets

WH Ireland plc (LON:WHI) has announced that Fraser Marshall has joined the Group as Head of its newly-formed Capital Markets Division as the Company looks to further build out and grow the existing high quality proposition for both its existing and new clients. Mr Marshall joins WH Ireland from Arden Partners where he was Head of Equities and a member of its Senior Management team.

The Capital Markets Division will incorporate Corporate Broking, Corporate Finance, M&A, Institutional Sales & Trading, High Net Worth Broking, Market Making and Equity Research, as well as our Private Funding business, which incorporates the WH Ireland Investor Forum.

As reported in the Group’s recent interim results for the six months to 30 September 2020, these business streams delivered a combined increase in revenue of over 60% to over £6m in the period. 12 new quoted corporate clients were secured, including being appointed Broker to our first corporate client with a market capitalisation of over £1bn. A number of successful capital raises were also executed during the period, including raising £25m as sole broker and Nominated Adviser for one of the few London IPOs of 2020 to date. The appointment of Fraser will help drive the Board’s ambition to double revenues in the division over the next three years.

Fraser Marshall has had a 26 year career in the UK equity markets, having graduated from Durham University and having spent four years in the British Army. He first entered the City with Kleinwort Benson in 1994 in a UK small-cap equity sales role before joining Evolution Securities in 2002, at its inception, managing the Equity Sales desk. In 2008, Fraser joined Collins Stewart to run the small-cap franchise and then joined The Royal Bank of Canada in 2009 as part of the roll out of its European Equities platform. Subsequently, Fraser joined Arden Partners in 2017, as Head of Equities and a member of its Senior Management team.

Phillip Wale, CEO of WH Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to attract someone of Fraser’s calibre to join our newly-formed Capital Markets Division. He brings considerable experience in mid and small cap broking, as well as strong corporate and institutional relationships. I very much look forward to working with Fraser to build on the strong momentum being seen.”