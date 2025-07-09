Follow us on:

West Africa’s Gold Renaissance

Cora Gold Ltd

West Africa’s gold industry is riding a wave of momentum driven by strong metal prices, progressive policy reforms and advances in mining technology. With bullion trading near historic highs, governments across the region have seized the opportunity to strengthen regulatory frameworks and formalise artisanal operations. In Ghana, for example, the creation of a central gold marketing authority earlier this year has channelled small-scale production into official channels, boosting export volumes and government revenues while curbing illegal activity. At the same time, a nationwide initiative to tackle “galamsey” has underscored a commitment to sustainable practices, and official output is on track to set new records in 2025.

Beyond Ghana, regional infrastructure programmes are facilitating lower operating costs and faster timelines from exploration to production. Road and power upgrades have unlocked previously marginal deposits, while public–private partnerships are delivering the logistics needed to transport ore and equipment more efficiently. This enhanced connectivity is particularly beneficial for junior explorers, which can now advance projects at reduced capital intensity and greater pace.

Technological innovation is further reshaping the competitive landscape. Modern ore-sorting systems and optimised heap-leach circuits are driving higher recoveries, while digital mapping and remote sensing techniques allow for more precise targeting of mineralisation. Companies that integrate these tools into both fieldwork and processing plants report leaner cost structures and improved environmental stewardship, creating a virtuous cycle of performance and community goodwill.

On the financing front, lenders and investors are demonstrating renewed appetite for well-structured gold ventures that can articulate clear development pathways and robust sustainability credentials. Debt facilities are being extended to projects with definitive feasibility studies, while equity raisings continue to attract institutional support where governance standards and local engagement plans are strong. This constructive funding environment is enabling developers to convert resources into reserves and advance toward production in a disciplined manner.

Against this backdrop of favourable pricing, regulatory clarity and technical progress, West Africa’s gold sector is positioned for durable growth. In this context, Cora Gold’s Sanankoro project in southern Mali stands out for its substantial resource base and ongoing feasibility work. By leveraging enhanced processing methods and benefiting from strong stakeholder alignment, the company is well placed to capitalise on the region’s upward trajectory and deliver value for both investors and host communities.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

