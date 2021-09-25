Weekly Highlights: Kromek Group, PetroNeft Resources, Pennant International, Strix Group and Caledonia Mining

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, announced this week that it has received a contract worth up to $1.6m from a US federal entity for the Group’s D3S-ID wearable nuclear radiation detector that is designed to enable first responders, armed forces, border security and other CBRN experts detect radiological threats.

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has announced that it will begin to export oil sales from the 1st October.

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, announced its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. In which Chairman John Ponsonby said that “Looking forward, there is much reason for optimism.”

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) also provided interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of Strix Group plc, said: “Strix has experienced positive trends and momentum in H1 2021 and achieved significant revenue growth compared to the COVID-affected prior year and remains confident that it will deliver revenue growth of circa 30% for the Group in 2021.

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CFO Mark Learmonth joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the purchase of the mining claims over the Maligreen project, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands, from Pan African Mining Limited, a privately-owned Zimbabwean company, for a total cash consideration of US$4 million.

Mark talks us through the announcement and explains what makes Maligreen such an exciting opportunity, the next steps with the project and other opportunities the company is looking at.