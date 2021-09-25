Twitter
Weekly Highlights: Kromek Group, PetroNeft Resources, Pennant International, Strix Group and Caledonia Mining

Kromek plc - Nuclear Detection

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, announced this week that it has received a contract worth up to $1.6m from a US federal entity for the Group’s D3S-ID wearable nuclear radiation detector that is designed to enable first responders, armed forces, border security and other CBRN experts detect radiological threats.

Kromek receives D3S-ID ‘dirty bomb’ detector contract from US federal entity

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has announced that it will begin to export oil sales from the 1st October.

PetroNeft Resources Export of oil sales to commence from 1st October

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, announced its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. In which Chairman John Ponsonby said that “Looking forward, there is much reason for optimism.”

Pennant International well positioned for second half

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) also provided interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of Strix Group plc, said: “Strix has experienced positive trends and momentum in H1 2021 and achieved significant revenue growth compared to the COVID-affected prior year and remains confident that it will deliver revenue growth of circa 30% for the Group in 2021.

Strix Group Positive trends and momentum in H1 provides confidence for full year

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CFO Mark Learmonth joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the purchase of the mining claims over the Maligreen project, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands, from Pan African Mining Limited, a privately-owned Zimbabwean company, for a total cash consideration of US$4 million.

Mark talks us through the announcement and explains what makes Maligreen such an exciting opportunity, the next steps with the project and other opportunities the company is looking at.

Caledonia Mining Maligreen project ticks all the right boxes (Interview)
