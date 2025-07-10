Strix Group AGM highlights revenue rise and new CCO

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, will host its Annual General Meeting at 9:00am (BST) today at the Company’s Head Office, located at Forrest House, Ronaldsway, Isle of Man IM9 2RG.

AGM Statement

During the AGM, the Company will present a review of its previously announced annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024, highlighting an increase in adjusted revenues to £145.7m at CER and adjusted profit before tax to £18.7m, alongside a decrease in net debt to £63.7m.

The Group confirms that a competitive refinancing process will be formally initiated in the coming weeks to provide cost effective and flexible funding to support the Company’s medium-term investment-driven growth aspirations.

A Pre-Close Trading Update for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 will be announced on 30 July 2025.

Board Appointment

Strix Group has announced that Rachel Pallett, the current Chief Commercial Officer of the Controls and Billi divisions, has been appointed to the Board as Chief Commercial Officer with effect from 10 July 2025. Rachel has gained over 30 years of international business experience since completing her degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Imperial College. Prior to joining Strix in October 2023, Rachel held a series of senior executive positions at Spirax Group plc, where she was Director of Business Development for Steam Specialties (responsible for the design, development and commercialisation of new products) and served eight years as Regional Director EMEA for Watson-Marlow. Earlier in her career, Rachel held several leadership and technical positions at Renishaw plc, the precision metrology and healthcare technology group.

Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel to the Board of Directors. Since joining the senior management team in 2023, she has made a significant contribution to Strix. Her deep industry expertise, coupled with her track record in developing international businesses, will be invaluable to the Company moving forward.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Rachel Marie Pallett, aged 56:

Current Directorships Directorships held over the past 5 years Billi UK Limited

Billi New Zealand Limited

Billi Financial Pty Ltd

Billi Australia Pty Ltd

Billi R & D Pty Ltd Spirax-Sacro Limited

Watson-Marlow SL

Watson-Marlow Austria GmbH

Watson-Marlow Sp. z.o.o.

Watson-Marlow s.r.o.

Watson-Marlow Finland Oy

Watson-Marlow SAS

Watson-Marlow Kft

Watson-Marlow Srl

Watson-Marlow Norge AS

Watson-Marlow LLC

Watson Marlow FZCO Watson-Marlow NV

Watson-Marlow Limited

Watson-Marlow Bredel SA (Pty) Ltd

Watson-Marlow Ltd

Rachel Pallett currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company, however as part of her remuneration package the Company has granted her 449,496 unvested options over ordinary shares.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.