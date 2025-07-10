Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Strix Group AGM highlights revenue rise and new CCO

Strix Group plc

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, will host its Annual General Meeting at 9:00am (BST) today at the Company’s Head Office, located at Forrest House, Ronaldsway, Isle of Man IM9 2RG.

AGM Statement

During the AGM, the Company will present a review of its previously announced annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024, highlighting an increase in adjusted revenues to £145.7m at CER and adjusted profit before tax to £18.7m, alongside a decrease in net debt to £63.7m.

The Group confirms that a competitive refinancing process will be formally initiated in the coming weeks to provide cost effective and flexible funding to support the Company’s medium-term investment-driven growth aspirations.

A Pre-Close Trading Update for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 will be announced on 30 July 2025.

Board Appointment

Strix Group has announced that Rachel Pallett, the current Chief Commercial Officer of the Controls and Billi divisions, has been appointed to the Board as Chief Commercial Officer with effect from 10 July 2025. Rachel has gained over 30 years of international business experience since completing her degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Imperial College. Prior to joining Strix in October 2023, Rachel held a series of senior executive positions at Spirax Group plc, where she was Director of Business Development for Steam Specialties (responsible for the design, development and commercialisation of new products) and served eight years as Regional Director EMEA for Watson-Marlow. Earlier in her career, Rachel held several leadership and technical positions at Renishaw plc, the precision metrology and healthcare technology group.

Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel to the Board of Directors. Since joining the senior management team in 2023, she has made a significant contribution to Strix. Her deep industry expertise, coupled with her track record in developing international businesses, will be invaluable to the Company moving forward.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Rachel Marie Pallett, aged 56:

Current DirectorshipsDirectorships held over the past 5 years
Billi UK Limited
Billi New Zealand Limited
Billi Financial Pty Ltd
Billi Australia Pty Ltd
Billi R & D Pty Ltd		Spirax-Sacro Limited
Watson-Marlow SL
Watson-Marlow Austria GmbH
Watson-Marlow Sp. z.o.o.
Watson-Marlow s.r.o.
Watson-Marlow Finland Oy
Watson-Marlow SAS
Watson-Marlow Kft
Watson-Marlow Srl
Watson-Marlow Norge AS
Watson-Marlow LLC
Watson Marlow FZCO
Watson-Marlow NV
Watson-Marlow Limited
Watson-Marlow Bredel SA (Pty) Ltd
Watson-Marlow Ltd

Rachel Pallett currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company, however as part of her remuneration package the Company has granted her 449,496 unvested options over ordinary shares. 

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Strix Group plc

Strix Group AGM highlights revenue rise and new CCO

At its AGM today Strix Group Plc will review its 2024 results, with adjusted revenues up to £145.7m at CER, adjusted profit before tax of £18.7m and net debt reduced to £63.7m.
Strix Group

Strix Group to host Investor Reception at Billi showroom

Join Strix Group Plc at Clerkenwell Design Week for a special investor drinks reception on May 22, 2025. Discover innovative products and meet the management team.
Strix Group plc

Strix Group reports increased revenues, net debt reduced in FY24 results

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has released its final results, annual report, and AGM notice, highlighting financial performance and strategic growth initiatives for FY24.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.
Strix Group plc

Strix Group reports FY24 profits ahead of market consensus

Strix Group Plc sees FY24 profits surpass expectations, driven by innovation and strong market presence, with new product launches fueling future growth.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple