Caledonia Mining Maligreen project ticks all the right boxes (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CFO Mark Learmonth joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the purchase of the mining claims over the Maligreen project, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands, from Pan African Mining Limited, a privately-owned Zimbabwean company, for a total cash consideration of US$4 million.

Mark talks us through the announcement and explains what makes Maligreen such an exciting opportunity, the next steps with the project and other opportunities the company is looking at.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 45%, up to 80,000 ounces.