Strix Group to host Investor Reception at Billi showroom

Strix Group

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, will be hosting a drinks reception for investors at its Billi showroom during Clerkenwell Design Week.

This will be an opportunity for investors to meet the Billi UK management team and discover the newly launched Multifunction Mixer Tap as well as other products in the showroom.

Date: 22 May 2025

Time: 16.30 – 18.00

Address: 91 Turnmill Street, London EC1M 5QU

The event is open to both existing shareholders and potential investors and allocation will be given on a first come, first served basis. To register your interest please email: [email protected]

