LondonMetric raises quarterly dividend by 7% to 3.05p

Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has declared a 7% increase in its first quarterly interim dividend for FY 2025/26 to 3.05 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution (PID) and is in line with LondonMetric’s progressive dividend policy.

The timetable is set out below and it is intended that a scrip dividend alternative will be available to shareholders:

Ex-Dividend date28 August 2025
Record date29 August 2025
Dividend payment date8 October 2025

