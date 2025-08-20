LondonMetric raises quarterly dividend by 7% to 3.05p

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has declared a 7% increase in its first quarterly interim dividend for FY 2025/26 to 3.05 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution (PID) and is in line with LondonMetric’s progressive dividend policy.

The timetable is set out below and it is intended that a scrip dividend alternative will be available to shareholders:

Ex-Dividend date 28 August 2025 Record date 29 August 2025 Dividend payment date 8 October 2025