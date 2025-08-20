LondonMetric raises quarterly dividend by 7% to 3.05p

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has declared a 7% increase in its first quarterly interim dividend for FY 2025/26 to 3.05 pence per Ordinary Share.
The Dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution (PID) and is in line with LondonMetric’s progressive dividend policy.
The timetable is set out below and it is intended that a scrip dividend alternative will be available to shareholders:
|Ex-Dividend date
|28 August 2025
|Record date
|29 August 2025
|Dividend payment date
|8 October 2025