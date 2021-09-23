PetroNeft Resources Export of oil sales to commence from 1st October

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has announced the following operational news.

Highlights

Export oil sales to commence from 1st October.

On 21st September a contract was signed to start exporting oil from Licence 61. Commencing 1st October, our export oil will be transported to Kozmino port, which is the major Russian oil export terminal servicing Asia Pacific markets, located close to Vladivostok. The oil will be priced with reference to Dubai Oil price, which is intrinsically of a higher quality than Urals, the main Russian crude exported to European markets, and is therefore priced with reference to oil in Asian markets, which are typically higher than Europe.

Initially PetroNeft will export between 25%-30% of its production from Licence 61, however PetroNeft has the right to increase or decrease this volume, on a monthly basis, depending on market conditions.

Historically the Company has sold 100% of its oil production on the Russian domestic market. This has provided stability and attractive cash flows but due to the ongoing Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) reform that aims to gradually reduce export duty, the export market is becoming increasingly attractive compared to the domestic market. Opening the export market offers a greater diversity for the business thereby increasing opportunity. The move may also open the potential of export financing – this would be a potentially attractive alternative source of funding for the business as we formulate our plans for the development of both Licence 61 and Licence 67.