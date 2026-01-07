Follow us on:

Weaker ringgit and export pickup bring palm oil back into focus

Palm oil futures have started the year with renewed support, as several market factors have aligned to create a clearer path for near-term price strength. The benchmark contract for March delivery rose to over 4,000 ringgit per tonne this week, driven by stronger pricing in rival vegetable oils and a weakening ringgit, both of which improve the relative position of palm oil in global markets.

The ringgit has traded lower against the US dollar, making Malaysian palm oil more competitively priced for international buyers. This currency movement has made a measurable difference in recent days, coinciding with firmer demand signals from overseas. Early January shipping data suggests a pickup in export volumes, with analysts noting a stronger start to the month compared with the final weeks of December.

At the same time, global edible oil markets have moved higher. Soybean oil, which competes directly with palm oil in food processing and biodiesel applications, has seen prices firm in both Chicago and Dalian. Palm oil tends to follow these benchmarks closely, and the recent rally in soy oil has added further momentum to Malaysian futures.

