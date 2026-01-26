Follow us on:

Palm oil finds support as exports rise and broader markets firm

Palm oil futures have edged higher as rising export volumes and supportive movements in rival edible oils and crude markets help underpin prices. The gains reflect improved trading conditions following a period of muted demand and narrow price fluctuations.

Export data for January has indicated a notable improvement, with shipments from Malaysia climbing compared with early December levels. That export strength is lending direct support to palm oil prices, providing traders with a reason to reassess short-term downside risk. In addition, stronger prices in rival oils such as soyoil and sunflower oil have contributed to bullish sentiment, as palm typically follows broader trends in the edible oil market due to its substitutability.

Crude oil has also risen, reinforcing the link between energy and agricultural commodities. Higher energy prices tend to make biofuel production more economically viable, which can boost demand for palm oil as a feedstock.

