Dekel Agri-Vision sees early recovery as palm oil prices remain strong

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a January production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and an update at the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Performance Metrics: January 2026 vs. January 2025

·      Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Production: CPO production in January 2025 remained below historical levels, decreasing by 33.2% year-on-year. Encouragingly, daily CPO production levels have shown signs of improvement during early February, with late February and March typically when the high season-momentum is realised. The CPO extraction rate for January was 21.3%, in line with historical averages for the period.

·      CPO Sales Prices: CPO selling prices remain very strong at €991 per tonne. The outlook continues to be positive, with international prices consistently trading above €1,000 per tonne.

·      Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Sales and Prices: PKO is sold in one-off batches, with a significant portion of available PKO stock already contracted for sale in February 2026.

·      Cashew Operation: Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) Processing:

o  RCN processing was temporarily reduced from full capacity during January to preserve existing stock pending the commencement of the RCN buying season, which is expected to begin in late February. Processing is expected to return to full capacity during this month.

o  Working capital facilities are in place to support RCN purchasing, and the Group expects to continue processing third-party RCN, which has proven to be a successful initiative

o  Quarterly production and sales data for the cashew operation will be reported in April 2026.

Jan-26Jan-25Change
FFB processed (tonnes)8,69812,454-30.2%
CPO Extraction Rate21.3%22.2%-4.1%
CPO production (tonnes)1,8492,766-33.2%
CPO Sales (tonnes)1,5272,667-42.7%
Average CPO price per tonne€991€9940.3%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)31217578.3%
PKO Sales (tonnes)nil87n/a
Average PKO price per tonnen/a€1,067n/a

Youval Rasin, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “CPO production in January was lower than historical levels, although daily production rates have shown encouraging improvement during early February. The latter half of February and early March are typically when we the high-season momentum is realised. CPO selling prices remains very strong, with prices at around €1,000 per tonne. The cashew operation is well positioned ahead of the upcoming raw cashew nut buying season, supported by available working capital facilities and is set for continued improvement in 2026.”

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision sees early recovery as palm oil prices remain strong

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reported improving palm oil production momentum in early February alongside continued strong crude palm oil prices.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Supply signals in focus as palm oil prices edge up

Palm oil prices are finding cautious support from exports and rival oils, but investors await fresh supply data to gauge direction.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Palm oil strengthens as export growth boosts market outlook

Palm oil futures climb as Indian demand rises and export momentum strengthens, setting a firmer tone for early 2024.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Palm oil finds support as exports rise and broader markets firm

Rising exports and stronger related markets help lift palm oil prices, though currency strength could weigh on future gains.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Palm oil prices gain on weaker output and stronger export demand

Palm oil futures rise as traders respond to lower output forecasts and stronger January export data.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Indonesia policy supports palm oil recovery

Indonesia’s steady policy stance and upcoming seasonal demand are strengthening palm oil’s investment appeal.

