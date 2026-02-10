Dekel Agri-Vision sees early recovery as palm oil prices remain strong

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a January production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and an update at the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Performance Metrics: January 2026 vs. January 2025

· Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Production: CPO production in January 2025 remained below historical levels, decreasing by 33.2% year-on-year. Encouragingly, daily CPO production levels have shown signs of improvement during early February, with late February and March typically when the high season-momentum is realised. The CPO extraction rate for January was 21.3%, in line with historical averages for the period.

· CPO Sales Prices: CPO selling prices remain very strong at €991 per tonne. The outlook continues to be positive, with international prices consistently trading above €1,000 per tonne.

· Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Sales and Prices: PKO is sold in one-off batches, with a significant portion of available PKO stock already contracted for sale in February 2026.

· Cashew Operation: Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) Processing:

o RCN processing was temporarily reduced from full capacity during January to preserve existing stock pending the commencement of the RCN buying season, which is expected to begin in late February. Processing is expected to return to full capacity during this month.

o Working capital facilities are in place to support RCN purchasing, and the Group expects to continue processing third-party RCN, which has proven to be a successful initiative

o Quarterly production and sales data for the cashew operation will be reported in April 2026.

Jan-26 Jan-25 Change FFB processed (tonnes) 8,698 12,454 -30.2% CPO Extraction Rate 21.3% 22.2% -4.1% CPO production (tonnes) 1,849 2,766 -33.2% CPO Sales (tonnes) 1,527 2,667 -42.7% Average CPO price per tonne €991 €994 0.3% Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes) 312 175 78.3% PKO Sales (tonnes) nil 87 n/a Average PKO price per tonne n/a €1,067 n/a

Youval Rasin, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “CPO production in January was lower than historical levels, although daily production rates have shown encouraging improvement during early February. The latter half of February and early March are typically when we the high-season momentum is realised. CPO selling prices remains very strong, with prices at around €1,000 per tonne. The cashew operation is well positioned ahead of the upcoming raw cashew nut buying season, supported by available working capital facilities and is set for continued improvement in 2026.”

