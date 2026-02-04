Follow us on:

Palm oil strengthens as export growth boosts market outlook

Palm oil prices have gained ground, lifted by stronger-than-expected export figures and a resurgence in demand from India. January saw a clear uptick in shipments, with independent surveyors reporting a double-digit increase in volumes compared to December.

India, the largest importer of Malaysian palm oil, significantly raised its purchase volumes as refiners responded to more attractive pricing versus alternative oils such as soybean and sunflower.

Further support came from gains in China’s Dalian exchange, where palm and soybean oil futures both advanced. These movements provided a positive lead for Malaysian prices, highlighting the importance of regional price signals. Although US soyoil was more mixed, broader strength in Asian edible oil markets added to the constructive tone.

