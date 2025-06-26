Volta Finance posts +3.3% May return, boosts CLO exposure

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) monthly report for May 2025. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

Performance and Portfolio Activity

Dear Investors,

In May, Volta Finance’s net performance reached +3.3% bringing the performance from August 2024 to date to +10.7%. Our investments in CLO Debt and CLO Equity recovered some of their post-liberation day volatility due to improved market sentiment.

May saw a more positive macroeconomic environment, helping markets recover most of the losses from the previous month. The 90-day tariff rollback from Washington towards China signaled a pause in the U.S. Both European and US Equity markets rose sharply, while credit indices showed a V-shaped recovery. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose above 5% for the first time since October 2023 after Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating. Although yields fell back later in the month, this jump reminded investors of ongoing worries about fiscal health.

In terms of macroeconomic data, US inflation was encouraging as CPIs cooled to 2.3 % year-on-year while the euro-area inflation held at 2.2 %. Impacted by tariffs, the U.S. Q1 GDP contracted by an annualized 0.3 % due to pre-tariff stockpiling, while the Eurozone experienced growth of +0.3% quarter-on-quarter, supported by resilient demand in the Services industry. Labor markets also showed positive figures on both sides of the Atlantic, with the euro-area unemployment rate reaching a record-low of 6.2 % notably.

Credit markets performed strongly in May. The European High Yield index (Xover) was around 50bps tighter and closed 300bps. On the Loan side, Euro Loans closed almost 1pt up at 97.80px (Morningstar European Leveraged Loan Index) while US Loans closed c. 1 pt up at 96.70px. The primary CLO markets were active again, with levels tightening across the capital structure, notably with BBs in the Mid +500bps. In terms of performance, US BBs total returned +3% on the month. For comparison, US High Yield returned +1.7% in the same period while Euro High Yield was down +1.3% and Global Loans up +1.5%.

In terms of loan fundamentals, default rates remained steady at 4.4% in the US (including Liability Management Exercises) but we noticed an uptick in downgrades with 12% of B- exposures downgraded down to CCC category by S&P in the US loan market.

Due to ongoing uncertainties, we consciously decided not to fully reinvest our 16% cash position at the end of April. We ended May with c.10% of Volta’s NAV in cash, with capital deployment into €10.7m of CLO debt tranches as well as into our 2 warehouses. Our European CLO warehouse was converted into an effective CLO Equity at the end of the month. In addition, Volta Finance’s cashflow generation remained stable at €28.1m equivalent in interests and coupons over the last six months, representing close to 21% of May’s NAV on an annualized basis.

Over the month, Volta’s CLO Equity tranches returned +5.9%** while CLO Debt tranches returned +2.8% performance**. The dollar slipped to a six-week low against the Euro at $1.15 per Euro with very limited impact of our long dollar exposure in terms of performance (-0.02%). In this uncertain macroeconomic environment, we have kept our net long USD exposure at c.13% to limit the potential for margin calls.

As of end of May 2025, Volta’s NAV was €271.8m, i.e. €7.43 per share.

*It should be noted that approximately 0.24% of Volta’s GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as at the month-end date are normally available only after Volta’s NAV has already been published. Volta’s policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta’s appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 0.17% as at 30 April 2025, 0.07% as at 31 March 2025.

** “performances” of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.