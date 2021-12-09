Volta Finance announces a fourth interim dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTAS) has today announced a fourth interim dividend for the financial year commencing 1 August 2020.

The Company announces that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.15 per share payable on 27 January 2022 amounting to approximately €5.49 million, equating approximately to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 16 December 2021 with a record date of 17 December 2021.

The Company has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 20 December 2021.

Volta Finance is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.