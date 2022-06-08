Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dagmar Kershaw appointed Company Chairman of Volta Finance Ltd

Volta Finance Ltd

The Board of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA / VTAS) has announced the appointment of Mrs Yedau Ogoundele as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2022.  

Ms Ogoundele has over 25 years’ experience in financial markets, developing fixed income activities and leading financial services businesses. She was EMEA Head of Market Specialists at Bloomberg, then headed an enterprise sales department. Previously, she worked for over 17 years in investment banking at Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis in various roles including head of credit structuring where she specialised in CLO structuring, and secondary loan trading. Since 2021, she has worked as a senior advisor for financial institutions and advises investors, asset managers, and corporates on fundraising and risk management solutions. She is currently an independent director of a pan-African financial institution. Ms Ogoundele holds a Master’s degree in Management & Finance from EM Lyon Business School.

Regulatory Disclosure
There is no information concerning Ms Ogoundele which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) inclusive.

Retirement of director

Additionally, the Board announces that Mr Paul Meader, a non-executive director and Company Chairman, has notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Board with effect from 31st July 2022. Mr Meader has been on the Board since 2014, and the Directors would like to express their gratitude for his valuable contribution and leadership during his tenure.

Upon the retirement of Mr Meader, Ms Dagmar Kershaw, a non-executive director and current Chairman of the Risk Committee, will assume the role of Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Dissolution of Risk Committee

The Board of Volta Finance also announces that the Risk Committee, currently comprised of all the directors of the Company, will be dissolved effective 31st July 2022, the end of the Company’s current financial year. After due discussion and consideration, it was agreed that the roles and responsibilities of the Risk Committee could be effectively handled by the Board at large, and that the dissolution of the Risk Committee was in the best interest of the Company.

You might also enjoy reading  Structured products fund Volta Finance April growth - NAV €264.1m
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Volta Finance Ltd

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Volta Finance Ltd

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.