Dagmar Kershaw appointed Company Chairman of Volta Finance Ltd

The Board of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA / VTAS) has announced the appointment of Mrs Yedau Ogoundele as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2022.

Ms Ogoundele has over 25 years’ experience in financial markets, developing fixed income activities and leading financial services businesses. She was EMEA Head of Market Specialists at Bloomberg, then headed an enterprise sales department. Previously, she worked for over 17 years in investment banking at Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis in various roles including head of credit structuring where she specialised in CLO structuring, and secondary loan trading. Since 2021, she has worked as a senior advisor for financial institutions and advises investors, asset managers, and corporates on fundraising and risk management solutions. She is currently an independent director of a pan-African financial institution. Ms Ogoundele holds a Master’s degree in Management & Finance from EM Lyon Business School.

Regulatory Disclosure

There is no information concerning Ms Ogoundele which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) inclusive.

Retirement of director

Additionally, the Board announces that Mr Paul Meader, a non-executive director and Company Chairman, has notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Board with effect from 31st July 2022. Mr Meader has been on the Board since 2014, and the Directors would like to express their gratitude for his valuable contribution and leadership during his tenure.

Upon the retirement of Mr Meader, Ms Dagmar Kershaw, a non-executive director and current Chairman of the Risk Committee, will assume the role of Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Dissolution of Risk Committee

The Board of Volta Finance also announces that the Risk Committee, currently comprised of all the directors of the Company, will be dissolved effective 31st July 2022, the end of the Company’s current financial year. After due discussion and consideration, it was agreed that the roles and responsibilities of the Risk Committee could be effectively handled by the Board at large, and that the dissolution of the Risk Committee was in the best interest of the Company.