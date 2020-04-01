Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 100 » Vodafone Group completes sale of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM
Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group completes sale of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM

Further to the announcement on 19 December 2019, Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) today announced it has completed the sale of 100% of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM for a cash consideration equivalent to an Enterprise Value of €250 million, implying FY19 multiples of 7.8x EBITDA and 13.1x OpFCF1.

1. Defined as EBITDA minus capex

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

