Vodafone Group completes sale of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM

Further to the announcement on 19 December 2019, Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) today announced it has completed the sale of 100% of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM for a cash consideration equivalent to an Enterprise Value of €250 million, implying FY19 multiples of 7.8x EBITDA and 13.1x OpFCF1.

1. Defined as EBITDA minus capex

