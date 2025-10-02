Valeura balancing energy strength with digital momentum

Valeura Energy’s path is defined by a deeper repositioning that could set it apart from conventional peers.

Valeura carries no debt, sits on meaningful cash reserves, and has built a record of strong quarterly revenues, with its realised prices often above benchmark levels. The Wassana redevelopment project in Thailand, supported by a farm-in with PTTEP, is central to its future expansion, with new reserves and production growth offering visibility well beyond the next quarter.

Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and connected systems are being embedded across operations, from predictive maintenance to emissions control. Early results show emissions intensity cut by around a fifth, an achievement that signals both operational gains and credible progress in environmental discipline.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.