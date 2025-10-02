Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura balancing energy strength with digital momentum

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy’s path is defined by a deeper repositioning that could set it apart from conventional peers.

Valeura carries no debt, sits on meaningful cash reserves, and has built a record of strong quarterly revenues, with its realised prices often above benchmark levels. The Wassana redevelopment project in Thailand, supported by a farm-in with PTTEP, is central to its future expansion, with new reserves and production growth offering visibility well beyond the next quarter.

Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and connected systems are being embedded across operations, from predictive maintenance to emissions control. Early results show emissions intensity cut by around a fifth, an achievement that signals both operational gains and credible progress in environmental discipline.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ranked No. 1 on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list

Valeura Energy has secured the top spot in Report on Business magazine’s 2025 ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, achieving 20,064% revenue growth over three years.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy reports $50.5m Q2 cashflow and expands Thai operations

Valeura Energy reported Q2 2025 oil production of 21,412 bbls/d and US$50.5 million in after-tax cashflow from operations. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance and confirmed strong liquidity with US$242 million in cash and no debt. Key developments include final investment decision on the Wassana redevelopment and a new farm-in agreement with PTTEP, expanding Valeura’s Gulf of Thailand footprint nearly tenfold.
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Valeura Energy has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity during its first full year of operations in Thailand. The report outlines the company's progress in environmental, social and governance areas and is available on its website.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy enters Gulf of Thailand farm‑in with PTTEP

Valeura Energy Inc has signed a Farm‑in Agreement with PTTEP to earn a 40 % interest in offshore Blocks G1/65 and G3/65 in the Gulf of Thailand, expanding its acreage from 2 623 km² to 22 757 km² and adding 15 oil and gas discoveries from 27 wells.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy maintains 2025 guidance, begins Wassana redevelopment

Valeura Energy Q2 oil output 21.4 mbbls/d, revenue US\$129.3 m, cash US\$241.9 m with no debt; Wassana redevelopment underway; full-year guidance 23.0–25.5 mbbls/d maintained
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy completes eight-well drilling campaign at B5/27 block

Valeura Energy Inc. has successfully completed an eight-well drilling campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, enhancing production and setting the stage for future growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple