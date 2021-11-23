Universe Group acquisition offer made by Inform Information Systems

Universe Group PLC (LON:UNG), a leading developer and supplier of retail management solutions, payment and loyalty systems, has drawn shareholders’ attention to the announcement made today by Inform Information Systems Limited setting out their firm intention to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company and that this is being recommended by the board of Universe.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of the Rule 2.7 Announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in certain restricted jurisdictions (details of which can be found in the Rule 2.7 Announcement), on the Company’s website at https://universeplc.com/investor-relations/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the first business day following the date of this announcement.

For the avoidance of doubt, neither the contents of this website nor any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.