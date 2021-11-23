Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Universe Group acquisition offer made by Inform Information Systems

EPOS System

Universe Group PLC (LON:UNG), a leading developer and supplier of retail management solutions, payment and loyalty systems, has drawn shareholders’ attention to the announcement made today by Inform Information Systems Limited setting out their firm intention to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company and that this is being recommended by the board of Universe.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of the Rule 2.7  Announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in certain restricted jurisdictions (details of which can be found in the Rule 2.7 Announcement), on the Company’s website at https://universeplc.com/investor-relations/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the first business day following the date of this announcement.

For the avoidance of doubt, neither the contents of this website nor any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.