Union Jack Oil Wressle-1 discovery exceeds production rate of 500 barrels of oil per day

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has provided a positive update on the extended well test operations at the Wressle Oilfield development, located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire, on the Western margin of the Humber Basin.

Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in this development.

Further to the announcement on 29 July 2021, the coiled tubing operation has been completed safely and successfully and the Ashover Grit reservoir has been returned to flow under well test conditions.

Initial well test measured flow rates, under a restricted choke, have exceeded 500 barrels of oil per day which was the forecast rate following the proppant squeeze operation.

The Wressle-1 well is continuing to clean up and has not yet reached its optimum potential.

A further update will be provided once a stabilised oil flow rate is established in the coming weeks.