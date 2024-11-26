Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

Union Jack Oil plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon, production, development, exploration and investment company, has announced a positive drilling update in respect of the Taylor 1-16 well, located in Seminole County, Oklahoma, USA, in which Union Jack holds a 45% working interest.

The Taylor well was drilled to a Total Depth of 4,577 feet and electric logs were acquired.

The main objective for this well, the Hunton Limestone (“Hunton”) interval, was encountered at 4,168 feet and is confirmed to be hydrocarbon-bearing and appears highly porous and permeable.

Production casing has been run and cemented and the rig released.

The technical team at Reach Oil and Gas Company Inc., the Operator, is currently planning the completion programme which is expected to commence in early December 2024.

Two other potential secondary intervals were observed, the Cromwell Sand and Misener Sand.  These intervals will be evaluated at a later date.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack Oil, commented: “Following the drilling of Taylor we are very encouraged by both the reservoir quality and hydrocarbon indications we have encountered in the Hunton interval, the main objective.

“In addition, the discovery of further intervals in the Cromwell and Misener Sands offer additional future potential.  Both zones also produce well in the immediate area.

“In the UK, the Company is pleased to report cumulative revenues of over US$22,000,000 from Wressle, net to its 40% interest, where the view of the management is that the most productive phase of development lies ahead.

“Also in the UK, ongoing site improvements to the Keddington production asset, in which Union Jack holds a 55% interest, are progressing well and production is expected to commence in the near future.

“We look forward to informing shareholders and the broader market on progress at Taylor following its completion.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Set to Expand Production with Taylor-1 and Moccasin-1 Wells, Zeus Capital Highlight

Union Jack Oil plc is set to enhance its US operations with new drilling projects in Oklahoma, aiming to boost production volumes and revenue growth.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on spudding of Taylor-1 well

Union Jack Oil plc announces the imminent spudding of the Taylor-1 well in Oklahoma, USA, focusing on promising onshore hydrocarbon prospects.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Driving Growth with ‘Potential to unlock significant value’ say SP Angel

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is advancing in the UK and US, solidifying its presence in onshore oil and gas. SP Angel upholds a BUY rating with a 66p target.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on recompletion of the West Newton A-2 well

Union Jack Oil plc updates on West Newton gas project, noting Rathlin Energy's application for West Newton A-2 well recompletion, a key step in UK's low-carbon transition.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil delivers solid and profitable 2024 H1 financial results

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil Secures Key Planning Permission for Wressle Development, Zeus Highlights

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.