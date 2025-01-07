Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Union Jack Oil optimistic with Moccasin well spudding and Taylor well progress

Union Jack Oil plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) a USA and UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, exploration and investment company, has announced that it has been informed by the Operator, Reach Oil and Gas Company Inc that the Moccasin 1-13 well, located in Seminole County, Oklahoma, USA has been spudded.  Union Jack holds a 45% working interest in this well.

A completion programme update on the Taylor 1-16 well is also provided, in which Union Jack holds a 45% working interest.

Moccasin 1-13

Moccasin is an untested 3D seismic supported Hunton and Wilcox structure with secondary targets in Pennsylvanian Channel Sands and Base Pennsylvanian Unconformity Sand.  The Moccasin structure is a compressive feature, associated with the regional Wilzetta Fault.  This strike-slip fault was active through the Ordovician to early Carboniferous periods and is responsible for several large oil accumulations.

The Woodford Shale, the main source for light oil across the region is present within the Moccasin structure and between the primary reservoir targets.

In the area of the Moccasin well, a deviation in the fault has caused compressive forces forming numerous dome and fault structures which have led to proven oilfields, such as the adjacent productive North-East Shawnee and North-West Redhill fields.

Reach assesses a high chance of finding movable hydrocarbons in the Base Pennsylvanian Sands and an approximate 50% chance of success in other target zones.

Moccasin will be drilled to a Target Depth of 5,500 feet.

Moccasin drill and completion costs have already been funded from the Company`s existing cash resources.

Taylor 1-16 Completion Programme Update

Further to the announcement of 26 November 2024, Taylor was drilled to a Total Depth of 4,577 feet and three potential production zones were encountered, the Hunton, Misener and Cromwell.

Operations on Taylor are proceeding through the completion and testing phase in the three prospective zones named above.  The deepest formation, the Hunton has been perforated and the reservoir fluid is light oil with no water, however, to achieve maximum flow a vacuum pump will be deployed to increase the rate at which this zone will be pumped.

The vacuum pump is expected to be delivered to site within 14 days and in the meantime the well will be perforated this week to test the next reservoir target up-hole, the Misener zone.  Ultimately, it is anticipated that the production from all three reservoirs will be co-mingled.

Taylor drilling and completion costs have already been funded from the Company`s cash resources.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack Oil, commented: “We look forward keenly to the drilling results from the Moccasin well that, if successful, has the potential to be significant for Union Jack and its future.

“I am pleased to report that the Company remains in a robust financial position having paid all major outgoings including drilling and completion costs for its current USA activities.

“We continue to generate material revenues in the UK from our flagship project at Wressle (Union Jack 40%) that is awaiting approvals to proceed with the next stage of development.  These revenues are expected to be bolstered in the near future from Keddington (Union Jack 55%) by the expected restart in early 2025.

“Cash generation in the UK is complemented by our entry into the USA which we announced in early 2024, with cash flow from the two Andrews’ wells discoveries (Union Jack 45%), plus additional revenues from our US Mineral royalty portfolio that provides a constant and pleasing return on our investment.

“Notably, we have meaningful interests in all our principal projects that we believe will assist in being able to deliver on our stated growth strategies in both the UK and USA.

“We look forward to reporting in due course on the drilling results from the Moccasin well and following completion, production rates from Taylor.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

Union Jack Oil plc reports a successful drilling update for the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, finding hydrocarbon-rich Hunton Limestone at 4,168 feet.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Set to Expand Production with Taylor-1 and Moccasin-1 Wells, Zeus Capital Highlight

Union Jack Oil plc is set to enhance its US operations with new drilling projects in Oklahoma, aiming to boost production volumes and revenue growth.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on spudding of Taylor-1 well

Union Jack Oil plc announces the imminent spudding of the Taylor-1 well in Oklahoma, USA, focusing on promising onshore hydrocarbon prospects.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Driving Growth with ‘Potential to unlock significant value’ say SP Angel

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is advancing in the UK and US, solidifying its presence in onshore oil and gas. SP Angel upholds a BUY rating with a 66p target.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on recompletion of the West Newton A-2 well

Union Jack Oil plc updates on West Newton gas project, noting Rathlin Energy's application for West Newton A-2 well recompletion, a key step in UK's low-carbon transition.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil delivers solid and profitable 2024 H1 financial results

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.