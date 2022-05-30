Union Jack Oil NSTA approves Wressle Field development plan

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has announced that the NSTA has approved the Wressle Field Development Plan (“FDP”).

The Wressle hydrocarbon development is located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin.

The NSTA has also approved the licences entering their production phase, which will continue through to 2039.

Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in Wressle.