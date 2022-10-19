Union Jack Oil loan paid back by Europa Oil & Gas

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has today announced that in accordance with the terms of the loan facility and charge agreements executed between Union Jack and Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (“Europa”) as announced on 9 September 2022, Europa has repaid the principal of £1,000,000 and applicable interest in full.

Accordingly, the Loan Facility has been cancelled and the security held by Union Jack Oil will now be released.