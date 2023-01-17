Union Jack Oil fully funded and continue to generate robust revenues

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has noted a positive project update published today by Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) in respect of projects in which the Company holds economic interests.

Highlights

Wressle-PEDL180/182 (Union Jack 40%)

· Cumulative oil production of more than 341,100 barrels to 12 January 2023, with zero water-cut

· Current daily production rate of approximately 825-850 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”), however, a daily rate of in excess of 1,000 bopd was achieved during December 2022, following a maintenance shut-down of four days

· Three microturbines have been delivered to site and installation and commissioning is ongoing

· The microturbines will generate all site electricity and are expected to enable up to a 20% uplift in oil production

· 3D seismic reprocessing completed and new field interpretation being finalised to confirm final locations for future appraisal and development drilling

· Planning and permitting process for Penistone Flags development has commenced

· Drilling of a Penistone Flags development well is planned for H2 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory and planning consents

· Progressing gas to wire and gas export options to provide further revenue streams and eliminate routine gas incineration at Wressle

· New Competent Persons Report to be commissioned incorporating the new field interpretation and exceptional production performance

Keddington-PEDL005(R) (Union Jack 55%)

· Reprocessing of existing 3D seismic data being finalised to inform final sub-surface location for a side-track well targeting approximately 160,000 barrels of incremental oil production

· Planning consent and permits in place to enable drilling during H2 2023

Biscathorpe-PEDL253 (Union Jack 45%)

· A Planning Hearing was held on 11 October 2022 and the Inspector’s decision is awaited

· Preparations for drilling in H2 2023 would follow from a successful planning appeal

North Kelsey-PEDL241 (Union Jack 40%)

· Egdon submitted a planning in appeal in August 2022 and have been informed that the appeal will be held as a Hearing with the detailed timing awaited from the Planning Inspectorate