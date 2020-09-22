Union Jack Oil B-1 rig mobilisation at West Newton

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has noted that Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited, the Operator of PEDL183, has communicated the following update to local residents and the West Newton Community Liaison Group.

Union Jack holds a 16.665% interest in PEDL183, containing the conventional West Newton A-1 discovery well and the West Newton A-2 appraisal well.

“Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited is pleased to provide an update on the activities at the West Newton B site. All operations are being conducted in accordance with Covid-19 related restrictions.

The drilling and setting of conductor casing are complete and the conductor rig was demobilised from site last week. The steel conductor casing was set at a depth of 74 metres, in the Cretaceous chalk and cemented in place. The conductor provides a stable base for the main drilling rig, as well as protection for the surface formations during the main drilling operation.

All permits and permissions are in place to commence the main drilling operations and any pre-operational conditions have been satisfied.

On Tuesday 22 September 2020, the main drilling rig and associated equipment commenced mobilisation to site.

The equipment will be rigged-up over a period of one to two weeks prior to drilling operations commencing. The borehole will be drilled to an approximate depth of 2,000 metres and is expected to take six to ten weeks to complete. Drilling will continue 24 hours a day. Once completed, the drilling rig will be demobilised from the site over a period of approximately one week.

Site access throughout drilling operations will be required 24-hours a day, seven days a week, however, most deliveries shall be planned for daytime hours. Access changes to nearby roads, agreed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will remain in effect. The site will have a manned security presence 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The West Newton B-1 well is targeting the same conventional reservoirs in the Kirkham Abbey and Cadeby carbonate formations that were encountered in the recently drilled West Newton A-2 well.

The rock samples and other data acquired during the drilling of West Newton B-1 will inform a subsequent programme of well testing to establish the well’s productive capability and any future drilling operations”.

