UK PMI data points to economic stabilisation in early 2026

In early January, updated Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from S&P Global revealed encouraging signs of stabilisation and modest growth across key segments of the UK economy at the close of 2025. The composite PMI, which tracks business activity across both manufacturing and services, registered above the neutral 50 mark, suggesting that private sector output expanded at the end of the year. This followed a period of subdued momentum in the middle of 2025 during which business confidence was weighed down by domestic policy uncertainty and global economic headwinds.

Manufacturing moved into growth territory in December 2025, with its PMI climbing to levels not seen for over a year. Output increased for the third consecutive month and was accompanied by a rise in new orders, marking a tentative shift in momentum after several quarters of contraction or stagnation.

Service sector activity, which accounts for a significant share of economic output and employment, also contributed to composite growth. The services PMI reflected continued expansion in business activity and new work, sustaining the trend observed throughout much of late 2025.

