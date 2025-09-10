Likewise positions Newport for a step beyond logistics

The move by Birmingham-based flooring distributor Likewise Group to secure planning permission for a substantial expansion in South Wales marks a calculated extension of its operational horizon. Already owning a 35,000-square-foot warehouse in Newport, the group now plans to add a 20,000-square-foot extension, effectively transforming the facility into a 55,000-square-foot distribution hub.

Looking ahead to mid-2026, this upgraded facility will bolster key operational capabilities, particularly in cutting and processing, for the group’s core brands, Likewise Floors and Valley Wholesale Carpets aligning with the company’s ambition to push beyond its long-stated £200 million revenue threshold, with medium-term sights set even higher.

In parallel, the group is gearing up to report interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on 9 September, which may provide further clarity on how its recent investments are translating into operational momentum.

