UK Flooring Trends 2026

Flooring preferences are shifting in 2026, with a move towards warmer tones, softer textures and more sustainable materials.

Neutral greys are giving way to richer, natural colours—particularly earthy browns and muted greens. These are being used across carpets and hard flooring, with a strong preference for softness in bedrooms and living spaces. Carpets are increasingly chosen not just for comfort but for their ability to define the overall design. Hard flooring still dominates in kitchens, hallways and other high-use areas, where wear resistance continues to be essential.

Recycled fibres and wool blends are attracting more attention, especially among younger tenants and buyers who value lower-impact products. Although polypropylene and other synthetic options still lead on price, many buyers are starting to weigh lifetime value over initial outlay. Better-quality carpets can last longer, resist flattening and reduce the need for replacement between tenancies.

Poorly laid flooring, carpet or otherwise, can damage the look of a space, introduce hazards and reduce the perceived quality of the interior. More buyers are viewing professional installation as essential, especially in properties where first impressions matter.

