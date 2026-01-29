Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK Flooring Trends 2026

Likewise plc

Flooring preferences are shifting in 2026, with a move towards warmer tones, softer textures and more sustainable materials.

Neutral greys are giving way to richer, natural colours—particularly earthy browns and muted greens. These are being used across carpets and hard flooring, with a strong preference for softness in bedrooms and living spaces. Carpets are increasingly chosen not just for comfort but for their ability to define the overall design. Hard flooring still dominates in kitchens, hallways and other high-use areas, where wear resistance continues to be essential.

Recycled fibres and wool blends are attracting more attention, especially among younger tenants and buyers who value lower-impact products. Although polypropylene and other synthetic options still lead on price, many buyers are starting to weigh lifetime value over initial outlay. Better-quality carpets can last longer, resist flattening and reduce the need for replacement between tenancies.

Poorly laid flooring, carpet or otherwise, can damage the look of a space, introduce hazards and reduce the perceived quality of the interior. More buyers are viewing professional installation as essential, especially in properties where first impressions matter.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

UK Flooring Trends 2026

In 2026, flooring trends are shifting towards warm colours, sustainable materials and better long-term value through smarter product choices.

Likewise Group lifts sales, eyes investment to push past £200m target

Flooring firm Likewise grows revenue and capacity, now weighing investment to move past £200m in sales.
Likewise

Likewise Group reports 8.6% revenue growth to £163.8m in FY25

Likewise Group plc announced an 8.6% increase in total revenue to £163.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, with sales in Likewise Floors up 13.3%.

UK PMI data points to economic stabilisation in early 2026

Recent UK PMI data indicates modest growth across manufacturing and services, suggesting a stabilising economic outlook as 2026 begins.

Manufacturing moves back into expansion

UK manufacturing entered expansion in December, with rising orders and output pointing to a potential turning point for the sector.

Flooring decisions being made earlier in home design

Flooring is becoming a first-choice decision in home design, creating new opportunities for companies focused on quality surfaces.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple