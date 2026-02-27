Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK manufacturing sector navigates structural shift in 2025

Likewise plc

The manufacturing sector in the United Kingdom has entered 2025 in a position that reflects both consolidation and renewed momentum. Official data show that total output increased by £21 billion over the year, taking the value of goods produced to just under £639 billion. This expansion has occurred despite a reduction in the number of firms operating and a fall in overall employment, underscoring a period of structural adjustment rather than broad based expansion in capacity.

Five consecutive years of rising output indicate that the sector has adapted to persistent cost pressures and shifting demand patterns. Employment declined by more than 36,000 roles over the latest year, continuing a trend of rationalisation that has reshaped the workforce.

Performance across subsectors has not been uniform. Aerospace, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery, metals and electrical equipment have contributed meaningfully to the uplift in output. These areas tend to benefit from long order cycles, export exposure and specialised capabilities, which can provide relative resilience during domestic slowdowns. In contrast, automotive production has weakened, illustrating the uneven impact of global demand shifts and sector specific challenges.

The UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global rose to its highest level in eighteen months in February, remaining comfortably above the threshold that signals expansion. New orders increased at a faster rate, with export demand providing particular support. Improved business confidence, especially in relation to overseas markets, has accompanied this trend.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

UK manufacturing sector navigates structural shift in 2025

UK manufacturing added significant value in 2025 and entered 2026 with firmer order momentum, even as firms continued to streamline their workforces and manage cost pressures.

Likewise sets stage for enhanced profitability through 2026 pricing strategy

Likewise is strengthening margins and positioning for continued growth through targeted price increases and operational scale.

UK manufacturing rebounds as export demand and output accelerate

UK manufacturers begin 2026 with rising output and export demand, signalling an early-stage recovery in a rate-sensitive sector.
Likewise

Likewise’s Tony Brewer on accelerating growth, strong investment and £200m+ revenue ambition

CEO Tony Brewer highlights Likewise Group’s sustained revenue growth despite market headwinds, supported by shareholder backing, supplier partnerships, and expanding UK infrastructure.

Likewise Group £163.8m Revenue and No Signs of Slowing in UK Flooring Market (Video)

Likewise Group CEO Tony Brewer explains how the company achieved 8.6% revenue growth in a down market — and why its infrastructure investments signal ambitions well beyond £250m.

UK Flooring Trends 2026

In 2026, flooring trends are shifting towards warm colours, sustainable materials and better long-term value through smarter product choices.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple