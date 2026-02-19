Follow us on:

Likewise sets stage for enhanced profitability through 2026 pricing strategy

Likewise plc

Likewise Group has outlined plans to implement price increases at the beginning of 2026, marking a considered step in the company’s evolution from rapid build-out to margin optimisation. The move follows a year of solid trading progress and continued operational investment, with management positioning the pricing action as a natural progression in strengthening the group’s earnings profile and supporting its next phase of growth.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, group revenue increased by 8.6% to £163.8 million. The core flooring division delivered particularly encouraging momentum, achieving sales growth of more than 13%. This performance reflects sustained demand across key product categories and the tangible benefits of investments made in logistics infrastructure, warehousing capacity and sales capability. The company now operates from a significantly enhanced national distribution platform, which management believes provides the scale required to support further expansion.

With this foundation in place, the board has confirmed that price increases will be introduced across product ranges during January and February 2026. After an extended period of stable pricing within the UK flooring market, the group considers the timing appropriate to realign prices with evolving cost conditions across carpets, vinyl, laminates and associated materials.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

