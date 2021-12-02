Tritax EuroBox €200 million debut Private Placement debt issue

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX), which invests in high-quality, prime logistics real estate strategically located across continental Europe, has announced that it has signed an agreement with institutional investors for a new private placement of €200 million senior unsecured notes. The Notes comprise three tranches with a weighted average coupon of 1.368 per cent., and a weighted average maturity of nine years.

The Notes purchase agreement was signed on 1 December 2021 and the funds will be drawn in mid-January 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The three tranches comprise:

· €100 million at a fixed coupon of 1.216 per cent., with 7-year maturity;

· €50 million at a fixed coupon of 1.449 per cent., with 10-year maturity; and

· €50 million at a fixed coupon of 1.590 per cent., with 12-year maturity.

The proceeds will provide the Company with additional committed capital to assist in the acquisition of further potential near-term investment opportunities and will be deployed in conjunction with the €250 million of new equity raised by the Company in September 2021.

The Company was advised on the financing by Lazard & Co., Limited.