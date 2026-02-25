Transition fuels move into focus

As carbon pricing and fuel intensity rules begin to bite, shipowners are under growing pressure to reduce both emissions and operating costs without disrupting fleet deployment. In a recent industry Q&A, Quadrise Plc set out a more immediate proposition. Its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels are positioned as tools that can be used now, within existing engine platforms, to address regulatory exposure and fuel spend.

The discussion centred on practicality. Rather than focusing on future fuels that require newbuild vessels or extensive retrofits, the company highlighted oil in water emulsion fuels that can be used in current marine engines with limited modification.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.