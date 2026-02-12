Follow us on:

Maritime decarbonisation and fuel positioning

Quadrise plc

The European Union is preparing a more assertive maritime decarbonisation strategy that will tighten the regulatory environment for ships operating in European waters. Carbon intensity limits on marine fuels are set to decline progressively, reinforcing compliance obligations for vessels calling at EU ports and increasing the commercial relevance of lower carbon alternatives.

The framework centres on reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of fuels used in maritime transport over time. By embedding a defined reduction trajectory, policymakers are creating durable demand for compliant fuels while exposing conventional bunker fuel models to long term margin pressure. Shipowners, charterers and fuel suppliers must now align procurement and capital allocation decisions with a tightening emissions profile that extends through to 2030 and beyond.

Renewable fuels derived from organic waste and sustainable feedstocks are among the most immediately deployable solutions. Renewable diesel and related products are compatible with existing engines and storage infrastructure, allowing operators to reduce lifecycle emissions without committing to fleet replacement.

Alongside these fuels, transitional technologies are targeting the installed base of vessels that will remain in operation for decades. Quadrise has developed emulsion fuel solutions that blend residual oils with water and specialist additives to produce alternatives to conventional heavy fuel oil. Its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels are designed to be used in existing marine engines with limited modification, offering a pathway to lower emissions intensity and improved combustion characteristics while retaining compatibility with current bunkering infrastructure.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
Quadrise plc

Transitional fuels provide a strategic decarbonisation path for shipping

Quadrise’s marine fuels offer shipping a cost-effective way to cut emissions today while preparing for tomorrow’s clean energy shift.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Sustainability Report highlights progress in low-emission marine fuels

Quadrise plc announces the release of its Sustainability Report 2025, reporting a 21% reduction in operational emissions intensity, successful engine trials of MSAR® and bioMSAR™, and continued progress toward commercial deployment across shipping and international energy projects.
Quadrise plc

How shipping’s transition is reshaping investment strategy

Regulation, fuel strategy and finance are reshaping shipping, and creating clear opportunities for investors focused on the transition.
Quadrise plc

SEASTARS project moves to integration phase as Quadrise joins key assembly

Quadrise supports the SEASTARS project as it moves from R&D into real-world deployment.

