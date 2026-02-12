Maritime decarbonisation and fuel positioning

The European Union is preparing a more assertive maritime decarbonisation strategy that will tighten the regulatory environment for ships operating in European waters. Carbon intensity limits on marine fuels are set to decline progressively, reinforcing compliance obligations for vessels calling at EU ports and increasing the commercial relevance of lower carbon alternatives.

The framework centres on reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of fuels used in maritime transport over time. By embedding a defined reduction trajectory, policymakers are creating durable demand for compliant fuels while exposing conventional bunker fuel models to long term margin pressure. Shipowners, charterers and fuel suppliers must now align procurement and capital allocation decisions with a tightening emissions profile that extends through to 2030 and beyond.

Renewable fuels derived from organic waste and sustainable feedstocks are among the most immediately deployable solutions. Renewable diesel and related products are compatible with existing engines and storage infrastructure, allowing operators to reduce lifecycle emissions without committing to fleet replacement.

Alongside these fuels, transitional technologies are targeting the installed base of vessels that will remain in operation for decades. Quadrise has developed emulsion fuel solutions that blend residual oils with water and specialist additives to produce alternatives to conventional heavy fuel oil. Its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels are designed to be used in existing marine engines with limited modification, offering a pathway to lower emissions intensity and improved combustion characteristics while retaining compatibility with current bunkering infrastructure.

