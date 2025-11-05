Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Momentum builds as fuel technology firm enters decisive trial phase

Quadrise plc

Quadrise has spent years developing and refining its emulsion fuel technology, offering an alternative to traditional marine and power-sector fuels with a blend that promises lower emissions and operating costs. The technology is built around two core products: MSAR®, an oil-in-water emulsion that reduces NOx and particulate emissions, and bioMSAR™, which incorporates renewable glycerine to further cut CO₂ output.

Peter Borup, who took over as CEO on 1 October 2025, brings deep experience from both shipping and fuel trading. His appointment reflects a deliberate move to operationalise the strategy already in place. According to Borup, the company’s focus is now on running “two or three” commercial-scale trials in parallel, rather than one at a time. The capacity to do this, he says, is now in place.

The most visible catalyst is the upcoming trial with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Cargill, scheduled to take place in Antwerp. If successful, this will deliver a Letter of No Objection from engine-maker Wärtsilä, effectively unlocking the path to wider deployment.

Quadrise is also advancing licensing deals in regions like Morocco and Panama, targeting fuel suppliers and power generators still dependent on high-sulphur residual fuels. The offer is straightforward: lower cost, lower emissions, retrofit compatible. In sectors under regulatory pressure to decarbonise, those are strong levers.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs addendum with Valkor to re-phase payments and MMU deliveries

Quadrise has agreed an addendum to its Site License and Supply Agreement with Valkor Technologies in Utah. The revised terms re-phase the US$1.0 million licence fee through to June 2026
Quadrise

Quadrise achieves key MSAR® and bioMSAR™ testing milestone in Panama

Quadrise has successfully completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels on Everllence 4-stroke engines at Sparkle Power’s plant in Panama.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Peter Borup as CEO to lead commercialisation phase

Quadrise has appointed Peter Borup as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. With over 30 years' experience in global shipping and a background in maritime innovation, Borup joins the
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise updates on Marine, Americas, Morocco and US projects

Quadrise has reported progress across its key projects, including near-final marine agreements with MSC and Cargill, concluded trials in Panama, and pending OEM approval for its Morocco trial.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise and Alder Energy sign JDA to develop low-carbon marine fuels

Quadrise Plc has partnered with Alder Renewables to develop sustainable, low-emission fuels for shipping, aiming for cleaner energy solutions in marine industries.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise targets key project milestones as commercial trials near

Quadrise plc updates on its decarbonisation projects in shipping and heavy industry, highlighting upcoming marine trials and strategic partnerships for low-emission fuels.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple