Momentum builds as fuel technology firm enters decisive trial phase

Quadrise has spent years developing and refining its emulsion fuel technology, offering an alternative to traditional marine and power-sector fuels with a blend that promises lower emissions and operating costs. The technology is built around two core products: MSAR®, an oil-in-water emulsion that reduces NOx and particulate emissions, and bioMSAR™, which incorporates renewable glycerine to further cut CO₂ output.

Peter Borup, who took over as CEO on 1 October 2025, brings deep experience from both shipping and fuel trading. His appointment reflects a deliberate move to operationalise the strategy already in place. According to Borup, the company’s focus is now on running “two or three” commercial-scale trials in parallel, rather than one at a time. The capacity to do this, he says, is now in place.

The most visible catalyst is the upcoming trial with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Cargill, scheduled to take place in Antwerp. If successful, this will deliver a Letter of No Objection from engine-maker Wärtsilä, effectively unlocking the path to wider deployment.

Quadrise is also advancing licensing deals in regions like Morocco and Panama, targeting fuel suppliers and power generators still dependent on high-sulphur residual fuels. The offer is straightforward: lower cost, lower emissions, retrofit compatible. In sectors under regulatory pressure to decarbonise, those are strong levers.

