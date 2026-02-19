Follow us on:

Shipping’s green investment drive continues

Quadrise plc

The global shipping industry is continuing to channel capital into lower-carbon fuels and vessel technologies despite delays in establishing a unified international carbon pricing mechanism.

Biofuels are playing an increasingly visible role within this transition. Derived from renewable feedstocks and capable of being blended with conventional marine fuels, biofuels offer shipowners a relatively accessible pathway to reduce lifecycle emissions without requiring a complete redesign of propulsion systems. Their compatibility with existing engines and infrastructure, subject to quality and safety considerations, makes them a pragmatic bridging solution while other zero-carbon fuels continue to scale.

Although recent negotiations to introduce a global carbon levy for shipping did not produce immediate results, major operators and equipment manufacturers have reaffirmed their commitment to alternative fuel investment. This persistence reflects the industry’s exposure to multiple regulatory regimes beyond a single global agreement. Regional emissions trading schemes, fuel intensity standards and port-based environmental requirements are already influencing fleet renewal decisions.

A significant proportion of new vessels currently on order are designed to operate on alternative fuels or dual-fuel configurations.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

