Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration strengthens Trinidad’s energy backbone

Touchstone Exploration

In a shifting geopolitical landscape, energy security is no longer a long-term goal—it’s an immediate necessity. With Venezuela’s offshore gas licences revoked, Trinidad is facing renewed urgency to strengthen its own energy independence. At the centre of this turning point stands Touchstone Exploration, a company uniquely positioned to deliver where others cannot.

Touchstone Exploration is emerging as a critical force in Trinidad’s energy sector at a time when regional instability is threatening the reliability of cross-border energy partnerships. The recent move to revoke gas licences in Venezuelan waters has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean, creating a ripple effect that directly impacts Trinidad, whose economy is tightly bound to liquefied natural gas production. This decision not only disrupts future plans for regional collaboration but also heightens the importance of self-sufficiency in domestic energy supply.

Touchstone’s role in this changing environment cannot be overstated. As the largest independent onshore oil and gas producer in Trinidad, the company is spearheading efforts to stabilise and secure energy provision from within. Their mission to bolster domestic gas production is no longer just strategic—it’s indispensable. With every successful project, Touchstone strengthens Trinidad’s ability to fuel its own economy, reduce dependence on foreign partnerships, and support long-term energy resilience.

Recent geopolitical shifts have shown how fragile energy agreements can be when external forces are at play. For Trinidad, where LNG exports contribute significantly to national revenue and local employment, any disruption to gas supply is more than an economic inconvenience—it’s a national concern. In this context, Touchstone’s steady growth and commitment to developing indigenous resources provides a reassuring anchor.

Beyond energy supply, the company is driving significant economic and social benefits. Job creation within the energy sector is accelerating, local communities are seeing revitalisation through project-linked development, and the broader economy is benefiting from enhanced energy reliability. These outcomes aren’t coincidental—they’re the product of a focused strategy aimed at delivering value from the ground up.

Touchstone continues to develop and bring to production gas projects that not only meet immediate demand but also lay the groundwork for future sustainability. The company’s Ortoire block, a key asset, is already demonstrating the potential of onshore Trinidadian gas fields. With increasing production capacity and a robust development pipeline, Touchstone is actively addressing the energy shortfall created by external uncertainties.

This isn’t just about keeping the lights on—it’s about redefining energy independence for a nation that must now look inward for security and growth. As external supply routes falter, the spotlight is firmly on those who can deliver from within. Touchstone’s timely and scalable projects are exactly what Trinidad needs to navigate this new era.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports record production, maintains growth trajectory

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) reports impressive 2024 financial results, highlighting record production and strategic growth, fueled by Cascadura's success.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration’s Reserves Update Aligns with Strategy – Shore Capital

Touchstone’s management has highlighted key growth catalysts. These include potential new wells in Rio Claro, believed to be an eastward extension of Cascadura, and the anticipated completion of its $23 million acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Ltd (STCBL) in Q2 FY25.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports substantial asset growth in year-end 2024 reserves

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) unveils its 2024 year-end reserves, showcasing substantial asset potential and growth in Trinidad's energy sector.
Broker Ratings

Touchstone Exploration Inc 131.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Paul Baay

Touchstone Exploration Strategic Moves to Dominate Onshore Gas Production in Trinidad (Video)

Touchstone Exploration’s acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block boosts its strategic growth, enhancing its position as a top onshore gas producer in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Makes Strategic Acquisition from Shell Canaccord Comments 

Touchstone Exploration expands its portfolio with a $23M acquisition of Shell’s Central Block licence, boosting gas assets and market opportunities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.