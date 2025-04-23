In a shifting geopolitical landscape, energy security is no longer a long-term goal—it’s an immediate necessity. With Venezuela’s offshore gas licences revoked, Trinidad is facing renewed urgency to strengthen its own energy independence. At the centre of this turning point stands Touchstone Exploration, a company uniquely positioned to deliver where others cannot.

Touchstone Exploration is emerging as a critical force in Trinidad’s energy sector at a time when regional instability is threatening the reliability of cross-border energy partnerships. The recent move to revoke gas licences in Venezuelan waters has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean, creating a ripple effect that directly impacts Trinidad, whose economy is tightly bound to liquefied natural gas production. This decision not only disrupts future plans for regional collaboration but also heightens the importance of self-sufficiency in domestic energy supply.

Touchstone’s role in this changing environment cannot be overstated. As the largest independent onshore oil and gas producer in Trinidad, the company is spearheading efforts to stabilise and secure energy provision from within. Their mission to bolster domestic gas production is no longer just strategic—it’s indispensable. With every successful project, Touchstone strengthens Trinidad’s ability to fuel its own economy, reduce dependence on foreign partnerships, and support long-term energy resilience.

Recent geopolitical shifts have shown how fragile energy agreements can be when external forces are at play. For Trinidad, where LNG exports contribute significantly to national revenue and local employment, any disruption to gas supply is more than an economic inconvenience—it’s a national concern. In this context, Touchstone’s steady growth and commitment to developing indigenous resources provides a reassuring anchor.

Beyond energy supply, the company is driving significant economic and social benefits. Job creation within the energy sector is accelerating, local communities are seeing revitalisation through project-linked development, and the broader economy is benefiting from enhanced energy reliability. These outcomes aren’t coincidental—they’re the product of a focused strategy aimed at delivering value from the ground up.

Touchstone continues to develop and bring to production gas projects that not only meet immediate demand but also lay the groundwork for future sustainability. The company’s Ortoire block, a key asset, is already demonstrating the potential of onshore Trinidadian gas fields. With increasing production capacity and a robust development pipeline, Touchstone is actively addressing the energy shortfall created by external uncertainties.

This isn’t just about keeping the lights on—it’s about redefining energy independence for a nation that must now look inward for security and growth. As external supply routes falter, the spotlight is firmly on those who can deliver from within. Touchstone’s timely and scalable projects are exactly what Trinidad needs to navigate this new era.