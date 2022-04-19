Tissue Regenix: On pathway to sustainability

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). It has a broad portfolio of commercial regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 2021 results contained the early benefits of TRX’s strategic activities over the past two years – the focus on commercial relationships, capacity expansion, restructuring to service demand and recovery in elective surgeries. On the basis of continued sales progression, TRX is forecast to become EBITDA-positive in fiscal 2022 and cash-generative in 2023.

Strategy: Tissue Regenix is building an international regenerative medicine business around its proprietary technology platforms, underpinned by compelling clinical outcomes. Phase 1 of its manufacturing capacity expansion programme came on-stream in 2021 to satisfy demand from distribution partners for its innovative products.

Tissue Regenix is building an international regenerative medicine business around its proprietary technology platforms, underpinned by compelling clinical outcomes. Phase 1 of its manufacturing capacity expansion programme came on-stream in 2021 to satisfy demand from distribution partners for its innovative products. 2021 results: Sales in fiscal 2021 were marginally ahead of our forecasts, at $19.75m, up 20% from $16.47m in 2020. The leverage effect of a strong BioRinse sales performance (+33%) saw a marked reduction in EBIT losses in 2H’21. Gross cash at the period-end was $7.7m.

Sales in fiscal 2021 were marginally ahead of our forecasts, at $19.75m, up 20% from $16.47m in 2020. The leverage effect of a strong BioRinse sales performance (+33%) saw a marked reduction in EBIT losses in 2H’21. Gross cash at the period-end was $7.7m. Outlook: The 2021 performance was achieved despite the continuing impact of COVID-19 and some unforeseeable headwinds; this augurs well for the future. Progress is forecast to continue in 2022, resulting in 22% sales growth, which will drive margin expansion towards profitability by the end of 2022.

The 2021 performance was achieved despite the continuing impact of COVID-19 and some unforeseeable headwinds; this augurs well for the future. Progress is forecast to continue in 2022, resulting in 22% sales growth, which will drive margin expansion towards profitability by the end of 2022. Risks: Early signs of recovery in the number of elective surgeries in the US were dented by the delta variant, and the emergence of another variant remains a possibility. Forecasts suggest that TRX is nearing profitability and cashflow breakeven, which would eliminate any lingering concerns about the need for a capital increase.

Early signs of recovery in the number of elective surgeries in the US were dented by the delta variant, and the emergence of another variant remains a possibility. Forecasts suggest that TRX is nearing profitability and cashflow breakeven, which would eliminate any lingering concerns about the need for a capital increase. Investment summary: Tissue Regenix has a broad portfolio of innovative regenerative products that are in demand from surgeons. Completion of Phase 1 of its capacity expansion programme has comforted distribution partners and provided positive momentum. We believe TRX is well-positioned to deliver strong sales growth, which will drive margin expansion and highlight the low rating of the shares. An EV/sales multiple of 4x 2023E sales generates a valuation of $120m/£92m.

