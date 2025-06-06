Follow us on:

ICG Enterprise Trust: Mid-Teens Growth and 5.4x Returns, Why the Market Is Missing This (Video)

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) is delivering long-term performance that’s hard to ignore. With portfolio companies averaging 15% EBITDA growth and a total return of 5.4x since 2010, investors consistently using their ISA allowance and reinvesting dividends could have seen their pot grow past £1 million. Analyst Mark Thomas of Hardman & Co breaks down how this listed private equity trust continues to outperform, despite trading at a discount.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC is a listed private equity investor focused on resilient, long-term growth. It selectively backs profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, delivering robust returns for shareholders.

