Time Finance is using education to unlock SME demand

Time Finance

Time Finance is making a deliberate push into one of the most misunderstood corners of SME finance, invoice funding. Despite being long-established, it remains underused. Their recent webinar, run with the British Business Bank, points to a clear commercial strategy – go where demand exists but awareness does not.

In a survey of 500 SME owners, 70% said they were either unaware of invoice finance or chose not to use it. For a lending product that releases immediate working capital from unpaid invoices, the lack of uptake is striking. Most SMEs rely instead on overdrafts, loans or stretching payables, which limit flexibility when growth opportunities arise.

Time Finance is reframing invoice finance not as a backstop for struggling businesses, but as a forward-looking tool to fund growth. A client example from the webinar featured a £450,000 facility used to hire staff, purchase equipment and take on larger contracts, all without waiting for clients to pay existing invoices.

Time Finance’s broader platform includes asset finance, vehicle finance and business loans, but the cross-sell opportunity depends on being the first partner in the funding mix.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Latest Company News

Time Finance plc

Time Finance to release H1 Trading Update on 16 December 2025

Time Finance will issue its H1 FY2025/26 Trading Update on 16 December 2025. The Group reports continued strong demand and expects full-year results to be at least in line with market expectations.
Time FInance

Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time Finance plc has released notice of its 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at the Apex City of Bath Hotel.
Time Finance Plc

Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.
Time Finance

Time Finance confirms results date and AGM

Time Finance will publish its audited annual results for the year ended 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025, alongside a Q1 trading update. A live investor presentation will follow the announcement, with the AGM scheduled for 6 November 2025.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance secures over £250m in funding facilities

Time Finance has increased its total funding facilities to more than £250 million, providing over £95 million in headroom to support its three-year growth strategy through to May 2028. The expanded facilities, backed by eight long-standing funding partners, will help meet continued demand across Asset and Invoice Finance divisions.

