Time Finance is using education to unlock SME demand

Time Finance is making a deliberate push into one of the most misunderstood corners of SME finance, invoice funding. Despite being long-established, it remains underused. Their recent webinar, run with the British Business Bank, points to a clear commercial strategy – go where demand exists but awareness does not.

In a survey of 500 SME owners, 70% said they were either unaware of invoice finance or chose not to use it. For a lending product that releases immediate working capital from unpaid invoices, the lack of uptake is striking. Most SMEs rely instead on overdrafts, loans or stretching payables, which limit flexibility when growth opportunities arise.

Time Finance is reframing invoice finance not as a backstop for struggling businesses, but as a forward-looking tool to fund growth. A client example from the webinar featured a £450,000 facility used to hire staff, purchase equipment and take on larger contracts, all without waiting for clients to pay existing invoices.

Time Finance’s broader platform includes asset finance, vehicle finance and business loans, but the cross-sell opportunity depends on being the first partner in the funding mix.

