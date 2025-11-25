Follow us on:

Time Finance leans harder into secured lending with record portfolio

Time Finance

Time Finance has confirmed its gross lending book reached approximately £230 million as of 31 October 2025. That marks a 6% increase since the end of May and 12% higher than the same point a year ago.

The majority of that growth came from asset-backed categories. Invoice finance now stands at more than £75 million, while hard asset finance has pushed past £123 million, up 28% over twelve months. Taken together, these two segments now represent more than 86% of the group’s entire loan book.

This repositioning strengthens the balance sheet without chasing scale for its own sake.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

