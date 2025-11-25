Time Finance leans harder into secured lending with record portfolio

Time Finance has confirmed its gross lending book reached approximately £230 million as of 31 October 2025. That marks a 6% increase since the end of May and 12% higher than the same point a year ago.

The majority of that growth came from asset-backed categories. Invoice finance now stands at more than £75 million, while hard asset finance has pushed past £123 million, up 28% over twelve months. Taken together, these two segments now represent more than 86% of the group’s entire loan book.

This repositioning strengthens the balance sheet without chasing scale for its own sake.

