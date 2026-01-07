Follow us on:

Lender flexibility clears the way for new leadership in UK haulage

Time Finance

A management buy-in at an East Midlands haulage firm has highlighted how flexible lending is enabling leadership change in one of the UK’s most capital-intensive sectors. Time Finance backed the deal with a multi-product funding structure that gave the incoming team immediate access to working capital and asset support, avoiding the friction that often slows privately financed transitions.

Rather than rely on a standard loan facility, the finance package combined invoice finance with asset finance to match the business’s operational profile. This allowed the new owners to manage day-one cash flow needs while securing the vehicles and equipment required to run efficiently.

A management buy-in introduces new leadership from outside the business, meaning no continuity advantage and a higher perceived risk. Yet in this case, the lender backed the buy-in team with a funding solution aligned to the underlying cash-generative nature of the business. By tying finance to working capital and assets, rather than future projections, the deal reduced execution risk for both the management team and any external capital involved.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

