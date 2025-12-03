Specialist coach finance deal reveals how Time Finance is targeting transport niches

A transport business, focused on moving professional sports teams, had just secured a new contract with a top-tier rugby club. To deliver on it, they needed to upgrade their fleet with a luxury coach designed specifically for elite team travel.

Rather than seeking bank lending or tying up working capital, the company worked with Time Finance to secure a £140,000 hire purchase agreement. The vehicle, a 2014 model from a premium coach manufacturer, came fully fitted with team-specific features, including custom seating, kitchen facilities and high-comfort interiors. Time Finance structured the facility to match the seasonality of the client’s earnings, allowing the business to repay more during peak operating months and scale back payments in the off-season. The deal also included a low upfront deposit and deferred VAT, improving immediate cash flow.

For Time Finance, it demonstrated how flexible lending structures can open up opportunity in specialised sectors where traditional lenders tend to be less competitive. The client now has a full-season commitment secured, and the asset required to fulfil it, while preserving liquidity.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.