When unpaid invoices become a source of opportunity

Time Finance

For companies supplying goods or services on credit terms, invoice finance offers a direct route to unlock capital that would otherwise remain trapped in the sales ledger. It is not about raising debt in the traditional sense, it is about using money already earned, just not yet received.

At its simplest, invoice finance allows a business to access a large portion of an invoice’s value — often up to 90% — within a few working days of issuing it. Once the customer eventually pays, the remaining balance is passed on, less the agreed fees. This quick conversion of receivables into cash can support operations, cover short-term obligations or fund investment, all without waiting weeks or months for clients to settle their accounts.

The control structure depends on the type of facility chosen. Some firms prefer invoice discounting, where they remain in charge of their own collections, maintaining full visibility over customer relationships. Others opt for invoice factoring, which shifts the burden of chasing payments to the finance provider. Both models have their place, depending on the internal resources and preferences of the business.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Latest Company News

Time Finance

Time Finance plc

Time Finance reports H1 2025/26 trading update with profit growth

The AIM listed finance provider recorded higher new business origination, an expanded lending book, and increased profit before tax, alongside lower arrears and write-offs, supporting confidence that full year performance will be in line with market guidance.
Time Finance

How Time Finance uses credit control to strengthen client retention

Time Finance is helping SMEs get paid faster by building credit control directly into its finance offering.
Time Finance

Specialist coach finance deal reveals how Time Finance is targeting transport niches

Time Finance structured a £140k hire-purchase deal to help a transport firm win and deliver a new contract with a top-tier rugby club.
Time Finance

Time Finance leans harder into secured lending with record portfolio

Time Finance’s £230m lending book now leans 86% into secured assets, with a £300m target in sight by 2028.
Time Finance Plc

Time Finance issues LTIP performance awards to Executive Directors

Time Finance plc has granted 625,000 nil cost options to its chief executive and chief financial officer under the 2025 LTIP.

